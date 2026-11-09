Financial support for Amherstburg’s River Lights Winter Festival

A funding boost for a popular winter festival in Amherstburg.

Enbridge announced Monday morning, it is contributing $22,000 towards this year’s River Lights Winter Festival.

The 20th annual festival kicks off this Saturday with the Essex Region Conservation’s annual Super Santa 5K, followed by the municipal tree lighting and fireworks.

Amherstburg River Lights Festival A display from the 2025 Amherstburg River Lights Festival is seen. (Source: Town of Amherstburg/Facebook)

It also includes the lighting of hundreds of illuminated displays across King’s Navy Yard Park, Toddy Jones Park, and the town’s Waterfront Festival Plaza.

Amherstburg’s Manager of Economic Development and Tourism, Jennifer Ibrahim, says it’s the 13th year Enbridge has supported the festival’s opening night.

“We actually rely on this every year to help with the programming, such as the fireworks display, the programming at the warming house, and all the other activities and engagement throughout the night,” says Ibrahim.

AM800-News-River-Lights-20th-Anniversary 20th annual River Lights Winter Festival in Amherstburg. (Town of Amherstburg)

She says a traditional small-town tree lighting will happen at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“I say ‘small town’ very loosely because the number of people that come out to really celebrate this and it really sets the holiday spirit for the season,” she says.

Ibrahim says the town will be releasing more details later this week on the 20th annual event.

The festival runs until Sunday, January 3, 2027.