OTTAWA - Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will publish the government's fall economic statement on Dec. 16, just before members of Parliament are expected to head home for the holidays.

In a statement, Freeland says she's looking forward to presenting the next steps in the Liberals' economic plan "to deliver a good middle-class life for everyone."

The fall economic statement will offer an update on federal finances, including the size of the deficit, as well as any new policies the government plans to implement.

The parliamentary budget officer says the government likely broke its promise to keep the deficit capped at $40 billion, and is projecting a deficit of $46.8 billion for the last fiscal year.

The Liberal government has not said whether it will meet its own pledge on the deficit.

It's not clear how a filibuster in Parliament will affect the government's ability to present the fall economic statement in the House of Commons.