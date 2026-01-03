The holiday lights in Amherstburg will be shining bright for one final weekend.

The annual River Lights Winter Festival comes to a close on Sunday, January 4, 2026.

"It has been a fabulous season for River Lights," says Jennifer Ibrahim, the town's Manager of Economic Development & Tourism. "Record attendance right across the board."

The festival kicked off in mid-November and features hundreds of LED light displays at King's Navy Yard Park and Toddy Jones Park.

It also included the ERCA Super Santa Run and the town's Santa Claus Parade, along with the Gingerbread Warming House.

Ibrahim says the Gingerbread Warming House was busy.

"Our warming house alone has had about five thousand visitors walk through the warming house over the last six weeks," says Ibrahim. "So we're thrilled with that."

She says some lights will stay up in January.

"We do take the lights down that have a holiday theme, but for the most part the majority of our lights stay up throughout the month of January," says Ibrahim. "So we don't have any programming going on, but if somebody is looking for a wonderful weekend out, come to Amherstburg; you'll still see lights in our parks."

Ibrahim says the weather was wonderful over the six-week festival.

"I mean, we've had a couple of very cold snaps, and we definitely saw attendance drop during those weekends, but for the most part, the season has been quite pleasurable," says Ibrahim.

She says River Lights is within Amherstburg's downtown and is a walkable event.

Ibrahim says guests experienced the lights as well as businesses and establishments in Amherstburg.