A 30-year-old man who was the subject of a Canada-wide arrest warrant and who was wanted by local police following a home invasion in March, has been arrested.

Windsor Police announced on April 11 that three suspects had been arrested in connection to a violent home invasion in the 1400 block of Aspenshore Avenue, but were searching for a fourth suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody in London and was transported back to Windsor to face multiple charges, including two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, and two counts of assault with a weapon.

On March 18, 2024, officers responded to a break-in and say two men wearing masks and carrying a firearm forced their way into the home, assaulted two elderly occupants, and stole a large quantity of jewelry before fleeing.

The two elderly, both in their early 70s, were treated for minor physical injuries.

Two of the suspects each face 12 charges, while the other faces 14 charges.