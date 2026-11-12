Final setup phase begins this week for Bright Lights Windsor

The City of Windsor says that preparations and equipment installations, including the installation of the final section of the perimeter fencing, will start Thursday in the park at 125 Tecumseh Road East.

The final phase of preparation for Bright Lights Windsor will begin November 12 in Jackson Park.

The city says that preparations and equipment installations, including the installation of the final section of the perimeter fencing, will start Thursday in the park at 125 Tecumseh Road East.

During this final phase, fencing is being completed around the portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the area, which includes the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial.

These installations are in addition to the first three phases of adjustments and light installations that began in October.

In 2025, over 105,000 people pass through the park to enjoy the holiday lighting displays, local vendors, entertainment, and more.

Opening night of Bright Lights Windsor is scheduled for Friday, November 27.