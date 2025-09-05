Final roadwork will be taking place on a busy stretch in Leamington.

A contractor working on behalf of the Municipality of Leamington will be completing the work on Oak Street West from Fraser Avenue to White Street.

Placement of the final course of asphalt will take place on Saturday, September 6, and Sunday, September 7.

Then starting on Monday, September 8, line painting will begin and is expected to be completed by September 15.

A heads up to drivers that throughout the project, Oak Street West will remain open to one lane of traffic; however, intermittent closures will occur.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes, or expect delays in the area.

A reminder to drivers to use caution when driving through work zones, and to be mindful of workers on site.