Final preparation work is underway as the Grand Prix returns to downtown Detroit this weekend.

The 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is a festival full of world-class racing, cool cars, live music and family-friendly fun.

The event runs from May 30 to June 1 and will continue to offer new rooftop viewing options and expanded immersive fan zones.

The weekend will be filled with a number of events, such as the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the IndyCar Series practice session, and an all-driver autograph session on Friday, before the cruisin' car show Friday night where more than 100 classic cars and hot rods will take a parade lap of the race circuit.

Saturday will see the Chevrolet Sports Car Classic before the Chevrolet IndyCar Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

Detroit Grand Prix President Michael Montri says final prep work is underway, and it's going to be a great weekend.

"The weather looks like it's going to be phenomenal, ticket sales are through the roof and tracking for a record, our sponsorships have been on par with last year which was a record year. We've sold more corporate suites this year than we ever have. It's been a really, really good year, and it's really shaping up to be an exciting weekend."

He says even those who aren't into racing end up loving the weekend.

"There aren't many places you can watch a racecar doing 180 miles an hour on a city street that has a 35 mile an hour speed limit under a normal day. So, it is really exciting and until you see it up close, you can't really appreciate all that they do, all those drivers do."

Montri says this is the third year the race is back in downtown Detroit.

"It was a really good event on Belle Isle, but there's something about it being downtown, racing right down Jefferson [Avenue], right around the Renaissance Center, right around the tunnel to Windsor, that makes it just that much more exciting, and that much more relatable quite honestly."

This is the 35th Grand Prix event to be held in the City of Detroit, and will feature a 1.7-mile, nine-turn circuit that runs along the Detroit Riverwalk.

Tickets to attend the races as well as other entertainment packages can be purchased on the Detroit Grand Prix website.

-with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides