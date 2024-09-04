The final phase of investigation to determine if there are any additional hazardous wells on the Wheatley explosion site is underway.

Demolition has recently concluded in downtown Wheatley, and work to locate any additional hazardous wells began on Tuesday.

This work could continue for several weeks.

Contractors and municipal staff have begun mobilizing equipment to the site, headquartered at 17 Elm Street, and into the work zone.

The potential date to start excavation on site is September 6.

Residents are encouraged to check on the Let's Talk Chatham-Kent Wheatley Updates webpage for further updates on the project.

Fire and emergency response crews are connected to the project team and will respond if required according to the emergency response plan. Residents are reminded to call 911 immediately if they smell gas.

In late August 2021, a gas explosion at the corner of Erie Street and Talbot Street in downtown Wheatley damaged or destroyed several buildings and injured 20 people.