The final phase of work for this year's Bright Lights event is underway.

As preparations and equipment installations for the event continues, installation of the final section of the perimeter fencing has begun at Jackson Park.

During this final phase of work, fencing is being completed around the portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the area.

Crews started the prep work in mid-October and have been slowly fencing off portions of the park to install the decorative holiday displays.

The event will kick off later this month on November 28 and will run until January 7, 2026.

Last year's event saw over 105,000 people enjoy the displays, vendors, and holiday entertainment.