The final phase of preparations and equipment installations for Bright Lights Windsor is beginning.

The final section of the perimeter fencing at Jackson Park is being installed.

Prep work began on October 31, with many phases along the way.

Fencing is now being installed around the final portion of the event space in the southeast quarter of the park, which includes the Royal Canadian Air Force Memorial.

This year the event will run from November 29 until January 7, 2025.

Last year, over 100,000 people enjoyed the Bright Lights displays.