Kingsville is moving ahead with the final phase of a major watermain upgrade in the Southwest Service Area.

The town has awarded the contract to Sherway Contracting, after the company submitted the lowest bid at $1,983,628.

The work will run along Main Street West from Heritage Road to McCain Sideroad, completing a project that began in 2021 to fix low water pressure and capacity issues in the area.

Most of the funding comes from the province's Housing Enabling Water Systems Fund, but Kingsville will need to borrow about $513,000 to cover the development charge portion.

The town says it’s well within its debt limits, and the loan would be paid back through future development charges.

Last summer, the province awarded Kingsville just over $9 million for the project, which Mayor Dennis Rogers said would enable nearly 3,000 new housing units and improve service for about 5,000 current residents.