It's the final month for the Downtown Windsor Farmers Market.

The 2025 market season comes to a close on Saturday, October 25.

The season kicked off on Saturday, March 29, on Pelissier Street, between Wyandotte Street and Park Street West.

This year's market has included more than 70 vendors, food, live entertainment, a kids' corner and art exhibits.

Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association Chair Chris MacLeod calls the 2025 season 'the best season ever'.

He says the market has hit a number of milestones this season.

"From attendance to we were sold out; within two weeks in this year, we were sold out of all of our vendor spaces," he says. "So it's just been another incredible season."

MacLeod says it's been a great season for the farmers market.

"We have more vendors than we can handle, and as we get into the off season, I think there's going to be more discussion about what can we do to expand the market and make it even bigger for next year," says MacLeod.

He says there have been some close calls with the weather.

"We had one where at the end of the market a storm came up, and we thought we were going to lose a bunch of vendors' tents and stuff like that, and a few little sprinkles here and there, but it's been really a phenomenal season for the farmers market," he says.

The market operates on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Earlier this year, Farmers' Markets Ontario named the Windsor market "Farmers' Market of the Year" for the 2024 season.