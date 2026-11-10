Final LaSalle council meeting marks end of Meloche era

LaSalle council will hold its final meeting of the 2022-26 term on Tuesday evening before a new council takes office later this month.

The 6 p.m. meeting marks the final council meeting for Mayor Crystal Meloche, and councillors Mark Carrick and Terry Burns, who were unsuccessful in their bids for re-election.

Meloche, who spent 16 years on council serving as a councillor, deputy mayor and mayor, says she is proud of what was accomplished during the current term.

“We secured two of the largest grants in our history with over $50 million in grants in four years, which is unheard of for us. We had the great success with the Shoppes at Heritage, a $200 million investment. Again the largest of its kind for the Town of LaSalle,” Meloche said.

“We had the opening of the Event Centre, the Rotary Circle, the skate loop. We expanded our trail system.”

Meloche says council’s focus throughout the term was on making decisions it believed would benefit the community over the long term.

“I think that’s what people just hopefully remember is that at the end of the day, every decision we made, we made because we thought it was the best for the town that we all love,” she said.

As she prepares to leave office, Meloche says one of the biggest adjustments will be stepping away from a schedule filled with council, committee and community commitments.

“It’ll probably take a little bit of time to adjust to not having things at nights and on the weekend, even last weekend was kind of quiet. Which at the same time, I think I step back and go, it’s nice to be able to get those times back with my family,” Meloche said.

The new council will be led by Michael Macri as mayor and Michael Akpata as deputy mayor.

Councillors Mike Seguin, Jeff Renaud and Anita Riccio-Spagnuolo were re-elected, while Ivana White and Brad Krewench will join council for the first time.

LaSalle’s inaugural council meeting is scheduled for November 17.