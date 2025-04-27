Union representatives and members from across Canada gathered on Windsor’s waterfront on Saturday afternoon in opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war.

More than 1,000 union members poured into Festival Plaza along the Detroit River armed with Unifor flags and boisterous cheers.

“I’ve said it many times and I’m going to keep saying it. This is the fight of our lives,” said Lana Payne, the Unifor National President,

The rally came as Canadian workers continue to live under a cloud of uncertainty cast by Trump’s trade actions.

Payne was flanked by union representatives from the automotive, lumber and healthcare sectors.

James Stewart, the president of Unifor Local 444, represents unionized members at the Windsor Assembly Plant, where more than 4,000 workers returned to the job this week after a two-week production pause.

“The idea that we’re taking jobs is a fallacy,” Stewart told the crowd.

“If you’re going to build here, you’re going to provide jobs here, you have a right to sell here. If you don’t, get the hell out, but don’t sell your products here.”

Members from locals in Oshawa, Oakville, Kitchener, London, Ingersoll, St. Catharines and Windsor were represented.

As union leaders called for a united front, Canadian politicians continued last-minute efforts ahead of Monday’s federal election.

Representatives for several parties were on hand for the event, including NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh who met with union members.

In a message to whoever the next governing party may be, Stewart said there’s a need to address the “tariff problem” with a strong response.

“You have to know that you have to defend our jobs, you have to defend our country,” Stewart said.

-Reporting by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian