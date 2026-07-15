FIFA World Cup celebration underway at City Hall Square

City Hall Square is where you can take part in a free sanctioned FIFA World Cup-themed community celebration until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The “Canada Celebrates” tour has made a stop in Windsor as part of a cross-country initiative bringing World Cup excitement to communities outside the official host cities of Toronto and Vancouver.

Activities run until 8 p.m. and include live entertainment, cultural performances, family-friendly activities, local food vendors, on-site soccer activations, and fan engagement opportunities.

A public viewing of the FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina will be shown on the big screen at 3 p.m.

am800-news-fifa-watch-party2-July2026 FIFA World Cup celebration at City Hall Square. July 15, 2026. (Dustin Coffman/AM800 News)

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) CEO Gordon Orr encouraged everyone to come out.

“There’s a lot of things for the kids to do, families to see, things to buy at SportChek, that is official swag from FIFA,” Orr said.

“We’ve got a a designated area for the beer tent, sponsored by Michelob Ultra. We’ve got music, We’ve got the water feature, of course, here at the City Hall Square. And we’ve got a lot of passionate soccer fans, but even if you’re not a soccer enthusiast, just come down and soak in the atmosphere.”

Orr says Windsor’s selection as a FIFA Fan Festival community reflects years of investment in sports and event infrastructure.

“What it really speaks to is the importance of this region as a sport tourism destination, and I know FIFA Canada recognizes that and so does the City of Windsor,” he said.

“Mayor Dilkens and city council continue to invest in spaces such as this that allows us to host signature events like this as well.”

am800-news-fifa-watch-party-cardoso-family Cardoso Family at the FIFA World Cup celebration at City Hall Square. July 15, 2026. (Christina Nader/AM800)

The Cardoso Family came out to root on Argentina.

Henry and Tracy were joined by their kids and impressed with everything the event had to offer.

“Beautiful. It’s awesome. Very nice, pretty, hot, warm,” he said.

“Kids are having a great time with the soccer balls and the scoreboards, to see their names on the scoreboards, it’s awesome,” she said.

Cruz Cardoso, 13, and Maverick Cardoso, 9, said they hope to become professional soccer players and look up to Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi.

“He’s the greatest of all time,” Cruz exclaimed.

“He’s the greatest player ever and I like him,” Maverick said.

11-year-old Spencer was taking part in a mini soccer match at the event.

“I really like soccer, I love playing it and it’s a really fun experience to play,” he said.

AM800’s Meg Roberts is one of the MCs for Wednesday’s event.