FIFA bringing World Cup celebration to Windsor

FIFA and the City of Windsor are getting ready to celebrate the World Cup.

A World Cup celebration called “Canada Celebrates” is taking place on Wednesday at City Hall Square.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says it’s a sanctioned FIFA event that will feature a viewing party of the semifinal match-up between England and Argentina.

It will also include live entertainment, cultural performances, family-friendly activities, local food vendors, on-site soccer activations, and fan engagement opportunities.

Argentina's Lionel Messi Argentina's Lionel Messi (10) battles for the ball with Switzerland's Granit Xhaka (10) during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Argentina and Switzerland in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, July 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga) (Ed Zurga/AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Dilkens says the event features a live viewing party of the England-Argentina matchup.

“FIFA is also bringing in all sorts of swag and games and music and entertainment and activities for people to come out; it’s all free and it’s going to be a lot of fun,” says Dilkens.

He says over 2,000 people are expected to attend.

“Folks are getting really excited, and you see the patriotism coming alive, and it’s great to bring the whole community together,” he says. “I always say never underestimate the power of sport to bring people together. The World Cup does that; we’re able to do that thanks to FIFA at City Hall Square this Wednesday, and there’s going to be lots of things for everyone to do, and it’s all free.”

Dilkens believes the community is excited about the event.

“There will be drinks, there will be water, there will be food there, and the fountain will be on as well, so you’ll be able to run through the fountain if you want to stay cool, but it’s going to be a great event,” says Dilkens. “Bring some lawn chairs too. We want to make sure that if you’re going to stay and watch the game, you have a place to sit, so lawn chairs or a blanket are appropriate and we’ll see you there.”

The free event runs from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m.

AM800’s Meg Roberts will be one of the MCs for the event.