While fewer mosquitoes were buzzing around Windsor-Essex this summer, it’s doesn’t mean there was less risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

A new report presented to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) board shows over 79,200 mosquitoes were collected during this year’s surveillance program, down from more than 92,000 in 2025.

However, West Nile virus activity increased, with 16 mosquito pools testing positive this year, compared to 10 last year. Three human cases of West Nile were also reported in 2026, down from seven in 2025.

The mosquito species can transmit several viruses, including Zika, although no Zika-positive mosquito pools or human cases were identified locally this year.

The health unit also tested out seven new 3D-printed mosquito traps to see how they perform compared to its existing equipment.

Jenny Tan, Environmental Health Manager at WECHU, says mosquito activity can fluctuate from year to year, but residents should continue taking precautions.

“Just because we have seen positive pools doesn’t mean that the risk isn’t there or that there is increased risk. We know that the mosquito population is there, and it’s always important to remind the community of you know, the program that we have to kind of help support the community as well as prevention mitigation strategies.”

She says a report will go to the health unit board next year to determine whether the new 3D traps should become a bigger part of the surveillance program.

“There’s still a lot of work to look at the overall effectiveness of the 3D printed traps and see where that information, all the data that we collected from those 3D traps, to in turn see what kind of operational changes we can make to make it more efficient.”

The report also shows 21 cases of Lyme disease were reported this year, up from 14 in 2025.

While no blacklegged ticks were found during the health unit’s active surveillance at four local sites, Tan says that doesn’t mean the risk of exposure is gone.

She says residents should continue checking themselves for ticks after spending time outdoors.

“It’s always that reiteration to the community that when you are going out doing those preventative checks, body checks, things like that, what to do if you find a tick, that sort of thing.”

The health unit plans to continue its mosquito and tick surveillance programs in 2027, while evaluating whether the new 3D traps can improve its monitoring efforts.

It also continues to encourage residents to take part in its Fight the Bite campaign to help prevent mosquito bites and reduce the risk of disease.