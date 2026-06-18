Fewer assaults, robberies, and sexual offenses in Windsor: WPS

Police car on the street at night

Crime data from May shows a decrease in crimes against people, which police said is driven by fewer assaults, robberies, and sexual offenses compared to last year. That marks a 19.1 per cent decrease.

Meanwhile, property crimes have gone up by 8.2 per cent as the Windsor Police Service reports more fraud, theft, and break-and-enter reports.

Other violations of the Criminal Code also increased by a total of 19.1 per cent, attributed to more bail violations and counterfeit currency offenses.

“These numbers are based on reported incidents and help us track trends and respond where needed,” the WPS said.

“Reporting crime helps us better understand what’s happening in our community and how to address it.”

The full breakdown of crime numbers compared to last year are available online.