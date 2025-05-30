TORONTO — Very few Ontario grocery stores that are required to accept empty alcohol containers are doing so, leaving the future of the deposit return program in question as The Beer Store closes locations across the province.

Right now, only grocery stores that are more than five kilometres away from a Beer Store are required to take empties, and The Beer Store says that of those approximately 70 stores, just four are complying.

The Ministry of Finance disputes the number, saying 13 are accepting empties.

But the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says more than 1,000 grocery stores across the province are licensed to sell alcohol, and as of January 1st, they will all have to accept bottle returns.

It's part of Premier Doug Ford's move to speed up the availability of alcohol in convenience stores.

With so few grocery stores already participating and more Beer Store locations potentially closing next year, environmental advocates worry the program is in jeopardy.

John Nock, president of the union representing employees of The Beer Store, says there should be some enforcement to ensure the grocery stores get deposit return systems up and running so consumers can get their 10 or 20 cents per container.

Grocery stores say the program as currently structured is not cost effective and both small and large grocers are warning they will stop selling alcohol if the program isn't improved.