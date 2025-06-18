A new survey finds less support among Canadians for the privatization of Canada Post, but many are open to large-scale changes.

Survey results from the Angus Reid Institute, released Wednesday, found 59 per cent said they were opposed to the government selling off Canada Post.

Meanwhile, 47 per cent of respondents said they were against privatizing some of the Crown corporation.

The survey also found 64 per cent said it was important that the postal service continue to be publicly owned.

Canadians were also open to sweeping changes in Canada Post's operations, with 72 per cent saying they would reduce mail delivery to three days a week.

Additionally, 52 per cent said the Crown corporation should be able to use non-union gig workers for deliveries if it improves cost and quality of service.

The results were derived from an online survey conducted earlier this month among Canadian adult members of the Angus Reid Forum.