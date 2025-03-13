One person is facing seven charges in connection with a $3,600 drug bust in Windsor.

The Windsor Police Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation earlier this month into a man suspected of firearm possession.

On March 11, members of the Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 1500 block of Ouellette Avenue.

As a result of the search, police seized 22.9 grams of fentanyl, 171 tablets of oxycodone, 68 tablets of suboxone, 35 tablets of clonazepam, 25 capsules of Adderall, and two 12-gauge shotgun shells.

A 32-year-old man is facing five drug trafficking-related charges, a charge of possession of ammunition while prohibited, and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

The public can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.