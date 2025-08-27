A group of Canadian officials have wrapped their meeting with U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Canadian officials are in Washington to meet U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi Wednesday for a discussion on border security.

Justice Minister Sean Fraser, Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree and fentanyl czar Kevin Brosseau will meet Bondi at the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), CTV News has confirmed.

The DOJ reached out to Canadian officials to schedule the talks. The Canadian delegation has described it as a “touch-base meeting” with the goal of maintaining an open dialogue with the Americans.

In addition to border security, the Canadians want to talk about crime bills they plan to bring forward in the fall. The discussions were slated for 12:30 p.m. EDT.

Fentanyl and border security have been sticking points between the two administrations for several months. U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly referenced fentanyl to justify his tariffs against Canada, and declared a national emergency due in part to what the White House called a “public health crisis,” caused by fentanyl moving from Canada to the U.S.

In a fact sheet issued in late July, the White House said Canada had “failed to cooperate” to curb the “ongoing flood of fentanyl and other illicit drugs” into the U.S. from Canada. A vast majority of the fentanyl trafficked into the U.S. comes from Mexico, and a study from the Manhattan Institute, an American think tank, found large Canadian-border fentanyl seizures were “relatively rare.”

Kevin Brosseau, who is expected to attend the 12:30 p.m. EDT meeting, was appointed fentanyl czar in February, after the trade war between Canada and the U.S. broke out.

The meeting comes a day after Canada’s minister for trade with the U.S., Dominic LeBlanc, met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

LeBlanc optimistic: source

A senior government source with knowledge of the meetings said LeBlanc left the room with optimism and a prudent sense of progress. The two won’t meet in person again for some time, while Kristen Hillman, Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., continues talks with trade representatives.

LeBlanc and Lutnick will keep in touch in the meantime. The Canadian will return home Wednesday, the source said.

“I haven’t seen any missteps,” Peter Clark, an international trade practitioner, told CTV News Channel Wednesday, prior to the meeting.

He also said Canada’s decision to drop a portion of its retaliatory tariffs regime against the U.S. was a “good move.”

“There are a few very good people in the embassy, starting with Ambassador Hillman,” he added. “They’re advising the government on what to do. I trust their advice”

