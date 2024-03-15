Police in Chatham-Kent have seized fentanyl and cocaine after executing a search warrant.

Police say the warrant was executed on Thursday, March 14 at an address on Park Avenue West in Chatham.



According to police, a large amount of Canadian cash and drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A 36-year-old woman from Chatham is charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a controlled substance.

She was released with conditions and will appear in court next month.

