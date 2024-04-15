The Windsor Police Service is looking for a female suspect after a parcel was taken from outside a home.

An April 9 at 3:45 p.m., a suspect walked up to a residence and took a package on the front porch of a home in the 400 block of Chilver Road.

Police describe the suspect as a white female, approximately 20-30 years old, with brown hair. At the time of the incident, the suspect wore a white top, black pants, white shoes, and a black purse.

If you can identify this suspect, please contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.



Police would like to remind everyone to please use caution when having packages delivered to your residence. Leave specific delivery instructions or have a trusted person pick up your package.