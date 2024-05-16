A popular summer event is getting a funding boost from the federal government.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk says the government is investing $57,600 towards this year's Carrousel of the Nations festival.



He made the announcement Thursday morning at the Polish Club on Langlois Avenue and says the funding comes from the Arts and Heritage fund.



Kusmierczyk says Carrousel is a premier festival in Windsor-Essex and across Canada.



"It's a chance for our diverse communities to put their best foot forward, showcase their traditions, their language, their heritage, their food and our federal government is proud to provide $57,000 in support to Carrousel of the Nations," says Kusmierczyk. "That's $500,000 over the last eight years that we've provided to the Carrousel of the Nations, to the MCC."



Carrousel of the Nations is put on by the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County.



Executive Director Fred Francis says the funding will help put on the festival.



"A lot of promotion a lot of advertising, you're going to see billboards popping up," says Francis. "It's going to help support individual villages with some of their expenses and some of their entertainment costs."



He says this year's event will feature 30 villages.



"We have some in Leamington, we have one in Kingsville, we have them all across Windsor-Essex and we're going to have a Canadian village this year at Walkerville Brewery so we're looking forward to that," says Francis. "We're looking forward to a number of special features this year that I think the community is going to enjoy."



Francis says the event is a good party and a good celebration of diversity and culture.



This year's event runs back to back weekends in June, beginning the weekend of June 14 to 16 and ending the weekend of June 21 to 23.



The MCC will announce more details for the 49th annual event later this month.

