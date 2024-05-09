DETROIT - Federal investigators say they have "significant safety concerns" about a Ford SUV recall repair that doesn't fix gasoline leaks that can cause engine fires.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is demanding volumes of information from the automaker as it investigates the fix in a March 8 recall of nearly 43,000 Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs with 1.5-liter engines.



Ford says the SUVs have fuel injectors that will crack, allowing gas or vapor to leak near hot engine parts that can cause fires.



But the agency says the recall fix does not proactively replace fuel injectors before they fail.

