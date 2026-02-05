OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney is expected to announce new electric vehicle policies today including a revival of the popular EV rebates for consumers.

Government and industry sources, who were not authorized to publicly discuss details ahead of the announcement, say the strategy will scrap the electric vehicle sales mandate in favour of new vehicle emissions standards.

The mandate was to have required 20 per cent of all new vehicles sold be electric starting this year, rising to 60 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2035.

But under pressure from provinces and automakers, Carney paused that plan last fall and ordered a review, resulting in today's announcement.

Carney is also expected to announce he is restoring the popular electric vehicle rebates program, which was halted last year when it ran out of money.

Ottawa is also expected to announce an EV infrastructure fund, expected to be worth $1.5 billion.