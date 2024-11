Federal transport minister and president of the Treasury Board, Anita Anand, is scheduled to make a stop in Windsor on Tuesday morning.

She'll be joined by Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

The announcement is expected to be about building a greener economy and will take place at Sterling Fuels Limited in the city's west end.

President of Sterling Fuels, Peter Kelly, and the president and CEO of the Windsor Port Authority, Steve Salmons, are also set to attend.