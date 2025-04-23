OTTAWA — The clock is ticking before Canadians head to the polls to cast their ballot in the April 28 election, and attacks from federal party leaders are heating up.

Both the Liberals and Conservatives are critiquing each other's platforms, with Liberal Leader Mark Carney saying the Tory platform relies on "phantom math," while Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is charging the Liberal platform was authored for former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

Polls suggest the Liberals are ahead of the Conservatives, with the majority of respondents to a Leger survey saying they think Carney will win.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, meanwhile, is seeing support for his party dwindle, with the Green Party falling below them.

Poilievre is set to spend time in Hamilton today before heading to a rally in Nova Scotia, while Singh is expected to campaign in Edmonton before participating in a virtual forum with the Assembly of First Nations.

The Liberals hadn't released an itinerary for Carney as of 4 a.m. Wednesday morning.