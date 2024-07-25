Federal Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre paid a visit to Windsor on Wednesday.

Poilievre, along with Essex MP Chris Lewis, paid a visit to LiUNA!625 in Oldcastle to speak to workers there as well as the staff at Windsor's Reko Automation Group.



Polls have shown that Poilievre's Conservatives are leading the federal Liberals by quite a bit, with the next federal election not slated to take place until October 2025.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Poilievre says it was a very productive day that started with the visit to LiUNA.



"I got a chance to talk to them about my plan to axe the carbon tax, and also to build the homes I'm going to be requiring municipalities free up land, speed up permits, and cut development taxes to permit 15 per cent more homebuilding per year. That'll be great for LiUNA because they do a lot of home building," he said.



He says the visit to Reko was great to see how they build robotics systems for all kinds of manufacturing and mining companies, and then he stopped by Fortis Group Construction.



"They also build homes and what they said is they liked my idea about speeding up permits so they can build more homes and create more jobs. And that will also help Landscape Effects where I spent about an hour and a half. Landscaping workers, they're often not remembered, but they're the ones that come and finish the product when a new home is built."



When asked about the City of Windsor's decision not to allow fourplexes as of right to be able to qualify for Housing Accelerator Funds, Poilievre said a potential Conservative government wouldn't make that a requirement.



He says he'd give municipalities choice, but they would be judged by results.



"I would say look: I'm requiring municipalities permit 15 per cent more housing completions per year, and you figure out how to do it! In some cities it'll be by cutting development charges, others it'll be building up, and others building out. There are countless different ways a municipality can get homes built," Poilievre said.



Poilievre wrapped up his visit by paying a visit to a local legion and meeting with veterans on Wednesday evening.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides