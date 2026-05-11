The OPP's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement or R.O.P.E. Squad is asking the public for help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada wide arrest warrant.

Provincial Police say 45-year old Edward Seery breached conditions of his statutory release.

He is currently serving a three-year sentence after being found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Seery is described as Indigenous, 5'10", 251 lbs, with brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos including '519' on his right forearm, a skull with a helmet, and the words OMEGA and ALPHA on his hands.

He's known to frequent Windsor, London, Cambridge, Hamilton, Delhi, Cayuga, Six Nations and Simcoe.

Anyone having contact with this offender or has information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.