Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh visited Windsor on Monday to meet with Unifor auto workers, hearing their concerns about U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

Singh announced that an NDP government would reinstate cash rebates for Canadians who buy an electric vehicles, after it was scrapped by the Liberal government last month , and double the $5,000 rebate if the vehicle is made in Canada.

"We're here in the automotive capital of Canada, I think it's very fitting to make that announcement to support Canadians who want to support workers building the important things that we have in our own country," he said. "So to do that we're going to support you with a $10,000 rebate. Let's buy Canadian, let's buy Canadian vehicles."

He also said an NDP government would slap a 100 per cent tariff on all Tesla vehicles during a trade war.

"Elon Musk has been very loud, very vocal, attacking our country," Singh said. "We're not going to let that stand. So if you're going to take a shot at us, we're going to fight back. I want folks to know that. I want Elon Musk to know that. I want Donald Trump to know that. We're going to fight back. We're not going to take this standing, or sitting down. We're going to stand up and fight back."

Singh once again called for Parliament to be recalled to pass laws that defend Canada and support workers during these uncertain times.

"Let's recall it, get supports in place," he said. "There are going to be, bylaw, confidence votes at the end of March. I'm voting against the government then. We still have two months, two months to bring in laws, protections, supports. Let's get those done."