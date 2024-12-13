OTTAWA - Federal Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon will hold a news conference this morning to provide an update on the strike at Canada Post.

The minister is set to speak with journalists on Parliament Hill at 10 a.m. ET.

It's Day 29 of the labour dispute, with Christmas fast approaching and still no apparent movement at the bargaining table.

The two sides have been bandying criticisms back and forth, but there's no indication yet that federal mediation is set to restart after it was paused in late November.

MacKinnon has so far rebuffed calls for Ottawa to intervene, saying it's up to the two sides to work out a deal.

The key issues in the strike by more than 55,000 workers include wages, job security and how to staff a proposed expansion into weekend delivery.