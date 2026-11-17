Chief Financial Correspondent Amanda Lang examines the government's budget priorities, rising debts, future spending room, and the market's reaction to it.

Can Canada afford its Budget 2026 spending plans? Chief Financial Correspondent Amanda Lang examines the government's budget priorities, rising debts, future spending room, and the market's reaction to it.

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer is questioning the federal government’s vow to spend less and invest more.

In a series of reports released Tuesday scrutinizing the federal budget, PBO Annette Ryan said the Liberal government’s overall fiscal situation is a bit rosier than the forecast in Ottawa’s last spending update in April.

Improved revenues from better-than-expected economic results and a tailwind of tax dollars flowing from higher global oil prices have improved the government’s bottom line since the spring.

But Ryan said Ottawa has used up 96 per cent of that new fiscal room through fresh spending commitments, instead of meaningfully reducing the deficit.

The PBO projects the cost of federal measures is $331.6 billion higher in the three spending plans tabled so far under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Some 60 per cent of that spending is reserved for the day-to-day operations of government, the PBO points out — not for the kind of capital spending Carney has promised to prioritize.

“The government promised to spend less to invest more. This budget spends more, invests more and borrows more,” Ryan said in a media statement on Tuesday.

John Fragos, spokesperson for Finance Minster Francois-Philippe Champagne, said of the roughly $150 billion announced in Budget 2026 for new measures, about $90 billion is focused on capital expenditure.

The PBO also acknowledged in Tuesday’s report that the Nov. 5 budget shifts Ottawa’s spending priorities toward capital.

“Even so, most new measures from Budget 2025 onward have gone to day-to-day operations,” the report read.

Fragos said instances in the budget of the government borrowing beyond its means are focused solely on generating future growth and setting the stage for greater investments in Canada.

He also pointed to the government’s fiscal anchors — a declining deficit-to-GDP ratio and a pledge to balance the operating budget — as proof of prudent financial management.

The debt-to-GDP ratio — a fiscal anchor for past Liberal governments — is also on a lower trajectory in Budget 2026.

While the government laid out a path to meet its fiscal anchors in this year’s budget, the PBO warned Tuesday that those margins are narrow.

The PBO says if the deficit is $2 billion higher than Ottawa expects in the next fiscal year, the government will miss its pledge to reduce the deficit as a share of the economy.

Ryan has raised concerns about how the government defines capital versus operating spending. That definition matters a lot when determining whether the government is meeting its other fiscal anchor of balancing the operating budget.

In Tuesday’s report, Ryan argued if the government used more internationally accepted definitions for capital and operating spending, Ottawa would fail to balance its operating budget over the forecast horizon.

“Whether the anchor is met depends on how capital is defined,” the report said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2026.

By Craig Lord