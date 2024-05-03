TORONTO - The federal government will provide the city of Toronto with $104 million to help host six matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and federal Sports Minister Carla Qualtrough made the funding announcement Friday at Toronto's BMO Field, where the matches will be held.



Toronto has estimated its part of hosting the elite international soccer competition will cost $380 million, an increase of $80 million compared to a 2022 forecast.



In February, the provincial government committed $97 million in funding for the event.



"This support will help Toronto host a winning FIFA World Cup in 2026 and showcase our city to the world," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said in a statement. "The tournament will leave a lasting legacy, providing economic opportunities, cultural enrichment and a sense of pride in our community."



The city expects the World Cup to create more than 3,500 jobs, attract 300,000 out-of-town visitors, and generate approximately $393 million in gross domestic product for Toronto and $456 million in GDP for Ontario.

