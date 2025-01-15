10 organizations across southern Ontario have been awarded over $1.4 million in federal funding from the Tourism Growth Program (TGP).

The announcement was made Tuesday at the Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County (MCC), who will recieve $45,000 to support the 2025 Carrousel of the Nations festival.

The Honourable Ruby Sahota, Minister of Democratic Institutions and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) says the money will be used to enhance tourism offerings.

"Six of those projects are landing in this region, so that's something to be really thrilled and excited about, and I think everyone in Windsor and everyone in this room should be thrilled that all eyes are on you," said Sahota.

MCC executive director Fred Francis says the money will be used to help promote the upcoming 50th anniversary of Carrousel...

"We could not put on the best possible 50th anniversary of Carrousel if it was not for the support we're getting from the federal government. So it's going to go a long way, every dollar goes a long way, but $45,000 to help get the word out, get the message out, it really is going to make the 50th anniversary of Carrousel that much more special."

He says planning is well underway for the big event.

"We are looking to add a little bit more villages, some different villages, we are always looking to tweak it, and this year we're looking to tweak it a little bit more because it is the 50th year," said Francis. "So we want to make sure that everyone knows about, maybe we want to make sure that everyone knows about it outside of Windsor-Essex, maybe we want to make sure people know about it across the border with our American friends, and this money will help us do that."

Other local organizations who received funding include: