In an effort to enhance pedestrian and cyclist safety, the federal government has invested more than $2.7 million in Essex County Road 50.

The money was used to build paved shoulders along County Road 50 from County Road 41 to Dahinda Drive.



Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says she is thrilled the federal government approved their funding application.



"We're doing the paved trail along County Road 50. So 5.7 kilometres and it's a 1 metre wide paved trail. It's the paved shoulder. The Active Transportation cycling infrastructure that everybody has really been anticipating."



She says this has been an outstanding project in the Municipality of Essex since the early 2010's.



"So now it's connecting all of our wineries, our businesses along the lakefront and it allows people to get out and get active. It's a very busy area, but people still want to walk it and cycle it."



The project will enhance connections to nature, historic sites, the CWATS network, trails, and local businesses. It also completes the County Road 50 Active Transportation Route, linking communities from Amherstburg to Point Pelee.



Bondy says construction is nearly finished.



"The road still needs to be done, but the paved trail is there, so you can get your bike and get your helmet and get out and check out the network."



The federal government invested in this project through the Active Transportation Fund.



Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.



In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

