Amid a rise in hate crimes and vandalism at places of worship across the country, the federal government is making investments locally.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced a total of $95,000 to be invested in three organizations locally through the Security Infrastructure Program.

Kusmierczyk says the money is to help communities secure and protect themselves from hate crimes.

"That includes funding that can be used for things like cameras, alarm systems, security systems, it could include things like fencing as we see here today, but it also includes the ability to hire security personnel for short periods of time, again to add that additional layer of safety."

The announcement includes $82,000 for St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, $12,700 Serbian Orthodox Church and $1,271 for Congregation Beth El.

St. Mary & St. Moses Coptic Orthodox Church, located at corner of Benjamin Avenue and Ottawa Street, was damaged very heavily in 2018, according to Kusmierczyk and Father Moses, who say 20 windows were smashed.

Father Moses says part of this funding will help complete a fence that surrounds the church, as they continue to face issues.

"We use it to secure the fence here, we did the first stage in front, but we have a lot of incidents from the back from the alley, as well as beside us, homeless and other people, unfortunately broke the stained glass last year, you see the stained glass it's one hundred years old."

Kusmierczyk announced that applications are being accepted for a new expanded federal program called the Canada Community Security Program (CCSP).

CCSP replaces the Security Infrastructure Program and he says eligible expenses to protect sites from hate crimes may be covered up to 70 per cent.

"What we've also done is expanded it to cover not just churches and places of worship, but we cover community centres, it covers childcare centres, and even cemeteries, and also offices. So when you have for example a church or a temple or a Gurdwara that has offices, administrative buildings, it covers those buildings as well too."

Kusmierczyk says there is no place for hate in Canada.

"The onus is not just on governments, but the onus is on all of us as Canadians to fight hate, and root it out wherever we find it, and to oppose it. And it's also on us as Canadians to rally around communities that do feel vulnerable, that feel insecure, and help them feel secure in Canada."