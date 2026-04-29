OTTAWA — The federal government is allocating up to $145 million for security during the upcoming World Cup.

Canada is co-hosting with the United States and Mexico, and thirteen matches are scheduled to take place in Toronto and Vancouver this June and July.

The government says in a press release the funding is in response to "specific operational needs identified by the host provinces and cities."

It says the funding will reduce financial pressure on the cities and provinces and ensure public safety agencies have the necessary resources.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says in the release the World Cup is one of the biggest and most complicated sport events Canada has ever hosted.

Ottawa previously allocated up to $320 million for hosting the tournament.