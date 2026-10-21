Federal government announces billions for tariff-impacted industries in Ontario

Prime Minister Carney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford have unveiled a nearly $9 billion in supports for the province’s tariff-hit auto and steel sectors.

The commitments under the “new action plan” include $5 billion to help upgrade Ontario steel mills and $2.5 billion to help the province’s ailing auto industry pivot to electric vehicle production.

There is also $1 billion to help build roads to the mineral-rich Ring of Fire region in Northern Ontario.

The prime minister framed the plan as part of ongoing efforts to bolster Canada’s economy in the face of a drawn-out trade war with the United States.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war has dragged on for more than a year and a half, slamming key Canadian sectors, including automotive and steel manufacturing.

“U.S. tariffs have upended a trade bargain that’s existed for decades. They have raised costs for American families while putting Ontario workers and businesses at a disadvantage and under a cloud of uncertainty,” Carney said during a joint news conference with Ford in Ottawa on Wednesday afternoon.

“We can’t control what others do, so we are focusing on what we can control—and building Canada strong at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad.”

Carney said the investments would help to create 70,000 jobs linked to the Ring of Fire and protect some 220,000 linked to the other industries.

“Protecting what we have is not enough. We must go further. To transform our economy. To secure our future,” the prime minister said.

Premier Ford welcomed the “historic agreement,” which will see Ontario pitching in $2.67 billion.

“As we stand here today, it’s clear that Canada’s relationship with the United States has changed permanently,” Ford said.

“No matter what happens in the midterms, no matter who sits in the White House, we’re not going back to the way things were, and we need to plan accordingly.”

With files from The Canadian Press