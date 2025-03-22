The federal government has announced an over half-a-million investment that will support seniors programs in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor-Tecumseh Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk announced Friday that $600,000 from the New Horizons for Seniors Program will support 28 organizations on seniors projects across the region.

"They step up every year to provide programming that not only looks after the well-being of seniors but, more importantly, helps to break that isolation, that loneliness that a lot of seniors face. It connects seniors together; it gets them out and about," he says.

The New Horizons for Seniors Program (NHSP) creates those opportunities for seniors to be more connected, supported, and active members of their communities.

Organizations were encouraged to apply for funding to deliver projects that support the national priorities for this cycle, including supporting healthy aging; preventing senior abuse; celebrating diversity and promoting inclusion; and supporting financial security.

Among the groups receiving funding are three local branches of the Royal Canadian Legion, the Windsor Lawn Bowling Club, and the Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre.

Kusmierczyk says this funding and programs will strengthen the dignity and quality of life for our seniors.

"It also provides education as well too. Opportunities just to protect themselves from things like fraud and online scams and whatnot," he says. "These are great partnerships, these are great local organizations."

Kusmierczyk says these programs also help provide physical and mental wellness.

"It also provides them with skills. A lot of this programming provides lifelong learning to pick up new skills and new talents to develop those connections. All of that is really important. These organizations do phenomenal work," he says.

According to the federal government, seniors are one of Canada's fastest-growing population groups, as they will represent almost 25 per cent of the population by 2057 and could reach close to 11 million people within 15 years.