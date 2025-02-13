A federal appeals court has upheld singer R. Kelly's racketeering convictions and a 30-year prison sentence, finding he exploited his fame for over a quarter century to sexually abuse girls and young women.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum-selling songwriter was convicted in 2021 in Brooklyn federal court of multiple charges, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Kelly, born Robert Sylvester Kelly, is known for work including the 1996 hit "I Believe I Can Fly" and the cult classic "Trapped in the Closet," a multipart tale of sexual betrayal and intrigue.

A defense lawyer says she'll appeal to the Supreme Court.