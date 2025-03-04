The average sales price for a home in Windsor-Essex has dropped.

According to the February housing stats from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors (WECAR), the average sale price for a home in Windsor-Essex is $559,363.

That's down 3.79 per cent compared to February 2024.

WECAR says 307 properties sold last month, a drop of roughly 12.5 per cent compared to a year ago.

The number of listing however increased about 9.5 per cent.

There were 739 new listings in Windsor-Essex last month.

WECAR says 83 properties sold in the price range of $420,000 to $549,999 and another 83 properties sold in the price range between $550,000 and $699,999.

Four properties sold in the price range of $2,000,000 to 2,499,999.