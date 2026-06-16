FBI investigating shooting near Canada-U.S. border: police

Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian and U.S. flags fly atop the Peace Arch monument at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing in Surrey, B.C., Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The FBI is investigating a shooting near the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Blaine, Wash., south of Vancouver.

The Blaine Police Department says the shooting involved the U.S. Border Patrol at the corner of 4th Street and A Street, approximately 100 metres from the international boundary near Peace Arch Park.

“We ask for your assistance and patience in the area while the FBI investigates the incident and the crime scene,” the police department said in a brief statement posted to social media Tuesday.

“All media requests need to go to the FBI.”

A spokesperson for the FBI in Seattle said they were looking into the matter but did not provide details about the incident.

The Canada Border Services Agency declined to comment, directing all inquiries to U.S. authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.