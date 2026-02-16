The FBI says a glove containing DNA was found about two miles from Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home and appears to match those worn by a masked person outside her front door the night she vanished.

The glove, found in a field near the side of the road, was sent off for DNA testing.

The discovery was revealed days after investigators had released surveillance videos of the masked person outside Guthrie's front door in Tucson.

Guthrie is the mother of "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie and was last seen at her home on Jan. 31.

Purported ransom notes were sent to news outlets, but two deadlines for paying have passed.