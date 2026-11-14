Faulty equipment blamed by Trump administration for FAA ground stop. Follow for live updates.

Pearson passengers wait for flight updates

A number of passengers flying to the U.S. at Toronto Pearson Airport are still waiting for updates from their airlines about their flights.

Donna, who is flying to New York City for the weekend, says her flight has been rescheduled for tomorrow.

“I was really hoping to fly out tonight. So, it’s a bit of an unfortunate situation,” she told CP24.

“Definitely very disappointed that my plans for the weekend have been cancelled, or at least very delayed.”

Derek is supposed to fly to Las Vegas and says Air Canada has told him to “stick around.” However, he is not optimistic that he’ll get to his destination.

“It’s most likely going to be cancelled. And even if you’re rebooked till tomorrow, it’s unlikely. So, I think you’re going to have people with a lot of refunds,” Derek said.

Shahab Mirmiran came to Toronto on Monday for work and is hoping to get back to Los Angeles tonight.

"Unfortunately, we don’t know what’s going on. I have to go. I need to do something for work,” he said. “They’re just saying you have to wait.”

Another man who arrived from London, U.K., says he's waiting to hear about his connecting flight to Raleigh, N.C.

“It stinks, but just holding off for a little bit and seeing what happens,” he said.

With files from CP24 reporter Natalie Van Rooy