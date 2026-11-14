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Faulty equipment blamed by Trump administration for FAA ground stop. Follow for live updates.

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CTVNews.ca Staff
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Thousands of flights cancelled in the aftermath of the U.S. ground stop

Thousands of flights cancelled in the aftermath of the U.S. ground stop

‘We don’t believe this was cyber at all’: Duffy on FAA incident being a cyber attack

‘We don’t believe this was cyber at all’: Duffy on FAA incident being a cyber attack

‘Contractor error’ or ‘faulty’ router to blame for FAA ground stop: Duffy

‘Contractor error’ or ‘faulty’ router to blame for FAA ground stop: Duffy

Hundreds of flights impacted at Pearson as air travel resumes following U.S. ground stop

Hundreds of flights impacted at Pearson as air travel resumes following U.S. ground stop

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

‘Inconsistencies’ in air traffic control system prompted shutdown: Transportation Secretary Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Outdated technology to blame for airline ground stop, not likely a cyberattack: Duffy

Updated: 

Published: 

Faulty equipment in an “incredibly old” telecommunication system may have caused an air traffic control issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says.

In a press briefing on Saturday, he said a contractor was doing routine maintenance to upgrade copper wire to fibre optic cable when something went wrong.

Officials are now investigating whether the error was due to “incompetence” or a “faulty router,” he added.

Bryan Bedford, administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration added that U.S. air travel should be back to normal by the end of Sunday.

This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

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