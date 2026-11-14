Faulty equipment blamed by Trump administration for FAA ground stop. Follow for live updates.

Faulty equipment in an “incredibly old” telecommunication system may have caused an air traffic control issue, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says.
In a press briefing on Saturday, he said a contractor was doing routine maintenance to upgrade copper wire to fibre optic cable when something went wrong.
Officials are now investigating whether the error was due to “incompetence” or a “faulty router,” he added.
Bryan Bedford, administrator of the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration added that U.S. air travel should be back to normal by the end of Sunday.
This is just the second nationwide ground stop in the United States since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Follow along for key updates:
Key details:
- U.S. travel expected to resume Sunday
- Flight impacts noted at Canada airports
- Officials investigating if error was 'incompetence' or 'faulty router'
- FAA lifts ground stop after nearly five-hour outage
How problems on the ground have an impact thousands of kilometres away
Disruptions to the complex network used by air traffic control centres can take hours if not days to resolve, and can impact flights even thousands of kilometres away.
Intermittent frequency instability experienced Friday affected more than three-quarters of U.S. regional air control centres, according to an FAA administrator.
“It was a type of failure that wasn’t local because it was part of the communication system,” Bryan Bedford told reporters Saturday.
And the impact is widely spread in part because of the way aircraft schedules are designed, an aviation consultant explained in an interview with The Associated Press.
An aircraft isn’t just flown on a single “A to B” route, Andrew Charlton said. “It then moves onto C and then over to E and around and around and around.”
And that flight plan is even more complicated when long-haul and international flights are involved, he said, so the “knock-on” effect spreads to impact more flights, more airports, and more countries.
With files from The Associated Press
‘We had to wait for news’
Isabelle Rochefort said she had been standing in line at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport to board her Air Canada flight to Cancun, Mexico, around 5 p.m. Friday when she received word that it was cancelled.
She said the situation was initially confusing because her plane wasn’t touching down in the United States.
“We didn’t know what to do, of course,” she said in a series of Facebook messages.
“The Air Canada staff had no information on what was next except that we had to wait for news.”
She’s since been rebooked on a new flight leaving Sunday, though she’ll have to pay for yet another expensive ride to the airport.
Sports teams’ travel impacted by stop
Major sporting events slowly returned to normal Saturday after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide for several hours a day earlier, disrupting travel plans for professional and college teams across the country.
Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before kickoff, and a number of games were delayed by hours to give visiting programs more time to arrive and prepare.
There were 14 scheduled NHL games on Saturday, and the majority made it to their destinations before the flight stoppage began. The San Jose Sharks, who were left waiting to see whether they would be able to travel, arrived late Friday in Utah.
In the NBA, most teams were, at worst, mildly affected by Friday’s events. Cleveland was the outlier. The Cavaliers started their Saturday much earlier than usual, leaving Miami at 8:54 a.m. on a plane taking them to Cleveland -- where they were set to play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
The NFL benefitted from its Sunday slate, as teams typically travel the day before their games.
‘It’s crazy’: Traveller
Traveller Edward Langer, who is in New York with his 15-year-old daughter, said his Saturday flight back home to Edmonton was postponed by about four days due to the freeze.
He said he and his daughter are facing several missed days of school and work, as well as thousands of dollars in extra hotel costs.
He had not been able to reach Porter Airlines as of Saturday afternoon despite spending hours on hold.
“When you go on some of the travel sites to book hotels, (the price) is just doubling and tripling,” he said.
“It’s crazy.”
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Airports, airlines issue travel notices
Some Canadian airports and airlines spent Saturday issuing travel notices and catching up on a backlog left behind by a freeze on U.S. air traffic.
One of Canada’s largest airports, Toronto Pearson International Airport, said it called in more staff to help out with the day.
“A busy day of travel is underway at Toronto Pearson,” it said in a social media post early Saturday.
Calgary-based WestJet said in a separate post that it was responding to a significant travel disruption, while Porter Airlines said it would likely take the whole weekend for its flights to return to normal schedules.
A Porter Airlines spokesperson said in an email that it would refund its customers who can’t accommodate rescheduled flights.
Airports in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Halifax issued travel notices and asked travellers to double-check their flight statuses before leaving their homes.
N.L. local airport was ready to receive diverted passengers
Reg White, chief executive of the airport authority in Gander, N.L., said he called the local hotels for vacancy numbers and made sure the restaurant could stay open if planes were diverted to the town.
White said there was some relief when the so-called ground stop was lifted Friday night without any diversions to Gander.
The people of Gander famously cared for thousands of passengers stranded in the town when planes were grounded after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks in the U.S.
White said he didn’t brace for an onslaught of planes on Friday because there were no flights between Gander and the United States, nor was it a peak time for flights between the U.S. and Europe.
The systems were ‘overwhelmed’
“Smart had zero impact on the occurrences yesterday,” he said.
U.S. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told reporters that “nothing went down.”
“What we saw was instability. We couldn’t explain the instability. We saw the instability start to propagate into facilities we couldn’t identify,” he said. “That’s when we made the decision to ground stop out of our abundance. No facilities went dark. Nothing was fully boxed.”
Bedford added that the pressure “overwhelmed one set of routers in an in-facility, which then went through the backups at other facilities, and it propagated from there.”
‘Zero evidence’ of nefarious or AI-related issues
“We did that because we felt it was helpful to remove pressure from the system… holding airplanes on the ground while we continue to work through the root cause analysis of the instability in the system, and ultimately to relieve stress and complexity in the airspace,” he said.
Bedford added that at the time of the ground stop, nearly 30,000 flights were either on the ground or in air, and 20,000 remained. The FAA was ultimately able to recover only around 8,000 of those flights.
Based on word from airline partners, they believe they will be back to “full schedule integrity” by Sunday, he said.
“I do think the worst is behind us, but we still do have a significant amount of recovery work to do with our airline stakeholder group,” the FAA administrator said, adding that they have identified the fault and had “zero evidence” of any nefarious or AI-related activities.
A few days to destination: Expert
While some flights might resume normal operations today, passengers whose trips were cancelled could wait until Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday for available seats, he said.
He estimated around a million passengers were affected and explained that airlines must use “optimization and re-optimization” to get the right crews and aircraft to the right places in the right order.
“It does require a lot of calculations and a lot of mathematics to make sure that you get the right crews on the right airplanes at the right time at the right place,” he said.
Not a cyberattack: Duffy
“Once we were able to isolate the work that was being done at this remote location, all of our systems came back online,” he said. “So, we don’t believe this was cyber at all, this was an FAA system that didn’t meet the moment.
“Our contractor didn’t meet the moment, or the equipment didn’t meet the moment and caused the outages,” Duffy added.
The U.S. FAA is working toward “modernizing air traffic control,” the U.S. transportation secretary said, adding that the resources provided are not enough.
Work to replace old copper wiring to blame?
“In at least one of our remote FAA locations, a contractor was doing routine maintenance to switch telecommunication lines from old copper wire, and they were bringing it over to fiber,” Duffy said.
“The work happening was due to the age of the copper wire that we were replacing. It was such an old wire that it was being discontinued, meaning that line was going to get shut down,” he continued.
The U.S. transportation secretary added that the U.S. FAA may have been the last one to be making this switch from copper to fibre due to lack of investments.
“What we’re working to determine was whether we had incompetence: meaning was it user error or installation error from L3 Harris (the contractor), or did they install a faulty router? We haven’t determined what the fault was,” Duffy said.
“Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, the router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber… it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system.”
40 flights cancelled at Montreal-Trudeau International Airport
Robin Della Corte, CTVNewsMontreal.ca
‘Additional cancellations’ Saturday, Air Canada says
In a statement on Saturday morning to CTV News, Yasmine Medhi said there have been “additional cancellations” and that it will take time to return to “normal operations.”
“To help alleviate the situation, we have added extra flights where possible to increase capacity and accommodate affected passengers,” the statement reads.
Operations ‘slowly’ returning: Duffy
Here’s the latest:— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 14, 2026
Operations are slowly returning to normal this morning. Planes are pushing back, taxiing, and taking off, and it is safe to fly.
We are in close coordination with the airlines to support the ongoing recovery.
You will continue to see some delays and…
Airlines not required to offer additional compensation
‘Thank you, Canada’: Gov. Newsom
“Neighbours help neighbours,” he wrote on X Friday.
“That’s what friendship and leadership look like.”
Newsom was responding to Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon’s X post where he promised Canada’s ongoing assistance to the FAA.
“Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will,” added to his post.
“We are grateful.”
Thank you, Canada. Neighbors help neighbors. That's what friendship and leadership look like.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2026
Washington may have temporarily forgotten this, but the American people never will. We are grateful. https://t.co/0I4coK2Dlh
FAA lifts U.S. ground stop
‘Some delays’ still possible in Calgary
Pearson will be in ‘recovery mode’ Saturday: spokesperson
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Flight disruptions to continue: Pearson
UPDATE: The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has lifted its ground stop.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 14, 2026
U.S. flights arriving at and departing from Toronto Pearson continue to experience disruptions and cancellations as airlines work to restore normal flight schedules.
Passengers are advised to…
No guarantee scenario won’t repeat itself: Duffy
Delays may continue: NAV Canada
The @FAANews ground stop has been lifted. NAV CANADA will continue working to keep air traffic moving safely and efficiently in Canadian airspace. Some delays may continue while operations return to normal and backlogs are cleared. Passengers are encouraged to check the status of…— NAV CANADA (@navcanada) November 14, 2026
Getting planes back in air will take time: official
Ground stop strands Toronto couple
College football teams prioritized ahead of games
Barbados flight ‘indefinitely cancelled’: traveller
No evidence of cyberattack: DHS
Ottawa updates U.S. travel advisory
Air Canada cancels all U.S. flights
(1/2) Due to the ongoing FAA ground stop, Air Canada has cancelled all flights to and from the United States for the remainder of the evening. Flights between Canada, the Caribbean and South America that transit U.S. airspace may also be impacted.— Air Canada (@AirCanada) November 14, 2026
Passengers should check with airlines
White House briefing will begin shortly
Flights bound for Hawaii and Asia depart San Francisco
U.S. users report Amtrak outages amid high traffic
We apologize for the error messages on both our website and app, as well as the difficulty reaching a representative. We're currently experiencing higher-than-normal call volumes due to ongoing airline issues. Furthermore, we recommend trying again later. Thank you.— Amtrak (@Amtrak) November 13, 2026
FAA issues 'ground stop' for all flights across U.S. due to safety issue
The @FAAnews issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers. FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them.— Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) November 13, 2026
Hundreds of U.S. flights cancelled at Toronto’s two airports
Minnesota flight cancelled: Regina airport
Canada to provide ‘full assistance’ to FAA: Minister
Canada has offered its full assistance to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) as it manages the situation, including accommodation of US-bound aircraft as required.— Steven MacKinnon (@stevenmackinnon) November 13, 2026
We remain ready to provide support to our American colleagues as the situation evolves.
Pearson Airport provides update on non-U.S. flights
UPDATE: International and domestic flights continue to operate out of Toronto Pearson where routes do not require transit through U.S. airspace.— Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) November 14, 2026
We are increasing staffing across the airport to assist affected passengers. Our support teams are being deployed throughout the… https://t.co/ENhR2fCLmF
Europe suspends U.S.-bound flights
Microsoft says outages are unrelated
We have no indication that the FAA’s nationwide ground stop is related to any Microsoft services.— Microsoft On the Issues (@MSFTIssues) November 13, 2026
Communication issues don’t appear linked to new FAA system
U.S. ground stop throws sports world into chaos
Caribbean, South America flights may be affected: Air Canada
FAA allows transatlantic flights to depart Boston Airport
The airport did not confirm the destination the flights are headed to, or how many were cleared to depart.
The FAA is permitting some transatlantic flights to depart Boston Logan. Passengers are encouraged to check directly with their airline for the latest flight information and updates. pic.twitter.com/UiVZkHqYUg— Boston Logan International Airport (@BostonLogan) November 13, 2026
‘Traffic management measures’ at Canadian airports
Due to the @FAANews ground stop, NAV CANADA is implementing traffic management measures at Toronto Pearson, Montréal-Trudeau, Calgary and Vancouver to safely manage traffic volumes. Travellers should expect delays and check with their airline. Our systems are operating normally.— NAV CANADA (@navcanada) November 13, 2026