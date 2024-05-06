TORONTO - The father of a three-month-old boy who died alongside his grandparents in a wrong-way highway crash last week says his grief is agonizing.

Gokulnath Manivannan says the pain of losing his son Aditya Vivaan and his parents is far worse than the physical injuries he suffered in the crash with a van that was being chased by police on Highway 401 east of Toronto.



In a statement provided by Ontario's police watchdog, Manivannan says his parents, Manivannan Srinivasapillai and Mahalakshmi Ananthakrishnan, had arrived in Canada from India to visit their grandson just two days before the collision.



Manivannan, who lives in Ajax, Ont., says his 60-year-old father had just retired and was looking forward to what he called his "year of grandparents fun."



He says his 55-year-old mother had been eagerly looking forward to the visit, which she planned to make all about her new grandchild.



Manivannan says he and his wife have not yet had the heart to re-enter their family home since the crash, since it's filled with toys and other heart-wrenching reminders of their infant son.

