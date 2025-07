New York State Police say they have arrested a Canadian man who faces charges after his nine-year-old daughter was found dead over the weekend near the Vermont border.

Police say Luciano Frattolin is facing charges of second-degree murder and the concealment of a human corpse.

Police say the body of Montreal resident Melina Frattolin was found on Sunday in Ticonderoga, NY, about 50 kilometres northeast of Lake George near the New York-Vermont border.

More coming.