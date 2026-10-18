Fatalities and injuries after explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base in Alberta

An explosion and fire at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright east of Edmonton have resulted in an unknown number of fatalities and injuries, Federal Defence Minister David McGuinty says.

“I’m saddened to share that there have been both fatalities and injuries as a result of an incident on the base,” McGuinty said during a late-night news conference in Ottawa.

The minister would not confirm the exact number of fatalities, saying that it is still a “very active and delicate situation.”

CFB Wainwright Emergency crews and military personnel at the Wainwright Health Centre as injured military members are treated after a fire at CFB Wainwright, outside of Wainwright, Alta., on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Ulan (John Ulan/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

He said the Canadian Armed Forces, Department of National Defence, and other federal agencies are working with the province and municipal governments “to mobilize all necessary support and working through the details of what actually occurred.”

“We will have more to say in the coming hours and days. At this time, our thoughts are with the families and with everyone impacted by this tragic event. And I want to thank, in particular, the first responders and everyone providing assistance at a very difficult time,” McGuinty said.

While many details about what exactly happened are still unknown, McGuinty said, “I cannot recall an incident like this in recent memory.”

The Department of National Defence confirmed a fire started within the training area of the Wainwright base around 4 p.m. local time on Saturday. Officials said the full extent of the impact remains under assessment as of midnight.

“Our immediate priority is supporting those affected and notifying next of kin,” noted a media release.

Defence Minister McGuinty confirms ‘fatalities and injuries’ after Wainwright military base fire Defence Minister McGuinty says the Canadian Armed forces are working with the government of Alberta and municipal governments to investigate the fire.

Community response as medics work through the night

Just before midnight, Acute Care Alberta said “significant resources” were required from Emergency Health Services on scene and Edmonton-area emergency departments into the night.

A Code Orange, which is called when health providers pool resources to respond to multiple “severe patients,” was activated at hospitals across the province.

Albertans were asked to avoid the University of Alberta Hospital ER if possible.

Wainwright RCMP said in a statement that they responded to the base after receiving a request for assistance.

A CTV News Edmonton camera captured a steady stream of ambulances and medical personnel at the Wainwright Health Centre, which sits beside the district’s high school.

STARS Air Ambulance dispatched two air ambulances from Saskatoon and Edmonton.

Helicopters and two aircrafts landed on the nearby medevac site late Saturday night. Parachutes could be seen coming in from the sky to the school.

Armor of Light Recovery Society, a local non-profit that helps families through crisis, was among the swell of community organizations opening spaces to aid the response.

Group president Hailey Jones said it was an “incredibly difficult and frightening night” for the municipality district.

“Wainwright is a close-knit community, and an incident of this magnitude affects so many people, including families waiting for news about their loved ones, first responders, hospital staff and the wider community.”

Armor of Light has opened its office for those who may need somewhere to stay the night and brought baked goods and coffee to the hospital as staff worked through the night.

High winds caused fire to spread

The Municipal District of Wainwright says high winds were spreading the resulting fire fast into the area on Saturday evening.

Emergency responders were actively working to “protect people, property, and critical infrastructure,” according to a social media post from the district.

There was no evacuation order for residents through the night.

Emergency medical crews on site after explosion at Wainwright CFB Medical crews are on location in Wainwright military base explosion caused multiple injuries.

When asked if the community of Wainwright was in any danger of the fire, McGuinty shared that residents are providing assistance in terms of hospital support and firefighting.

As for the fire itself, the minister said it “is still being monitored very closely. We’ll have more to say about that in due course.”

Officials say it crossed the base fence earlier Saturday and was being managed south of Wainwright.

Crews fought a volatile situation as parts of the province saw wind gusts of up to 100 km/h on Saturday.

MD of Wainwright information officers told CTV News Edmonton the spread was under control late Saturday night.

CFB Wainwright Ambulances at Wainwright High School, near the Wainwright Health Centre, on Oct. 17, 2026. (Hannah Kavanagh/CTV News Edmonton)

Carney, Smith respond

The base is 200 kilometres from the Alberta capital, just outside the town of Wainwright.

It’s one of Canada’s busiest military training bases, used mainly to train soldiers and prepare units for combat operations.

It’s also the site of the Canadian Manoeuvre Training Centre, which prepares military units to operate together in realistic battlefield conditions, and the 3rd Canadian Division Training Centre, which provides basic infantry training.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was also quick to comment on the situation, posting to social media just after 6 p.m. to inform that he and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith were in “close contact” as the response continues.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta,” he wrote. “Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected.”

Smith said the fire was “significant and tragic” and was affecting many military personnel.

Other provinces offer help

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe confirmed the province had deployed emergency help to Alberta and was “ready to provide more if required.”

“Our hearts are with all those affected at CFB Wainwright and in the surrounding communities, as well as the first responders and those on the front lines of this tragic incident,” he said.

An Alberta Health Services plane and ambulances near CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton) An Alberta Health Services plane and ambulances near CFB Wainwright on Oct. 17, 2026. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)

B.C. Premier David Eby said his province has reached out to Alberta to offer all possible assistance.

“Please hold Canadian Armed Forces members, their families and the emergency crews in your hearts tonight,” he said in a post on social media.

Voting location closed

Meanwhile, Elections Alberta said it was informed of the fire and has shut down the Wainwright Communiplex advance vote location.

Voters are asked to instead go to Border Inn in Lloydminster or Vermilion Elks Hall.