Fatal officer-involved shooting on Roseville Garden Drive, SIU invokes mandate

The SIU is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor. CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian reports.

SIU investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor The SIU is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Windsor. CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian reports.

The province’s Special Investigation’s Unit has invoked its mandate following a fatal police-involved shooting early Friday evening.

According to a news release, officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to a report of an altercation involving a man with a knife near Roseville Garden Drive and Thornberry Crescent.

Upon arrival, officers found an injured man at the scene. The SIU says a suspect armed with a knife fled on foot, was later located, and a conducted energy weapon was used before officers discharged their firearms.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Four investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

A post-mortem is scheduled for Sunday.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation, including video or photos, to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or online.

A photo gallery is online with images from the scene.

With files from CTV News Windsor’s Kate Otterbein and Ashley Hyshka